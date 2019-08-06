WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Bray Wyatt attacked and laid out Kurt Angle

Bray Wyatt took out Kurt Angle in this creepy segment

The RAW before SummerSlam had to be a grand show, based on the fact that it was the second-last stop before the show aired. In many ways, it has been one, but something very interesting would happen during the said show.

Kurt Angle would come out to a rousing ovation, to referee a match between Cedric Alexander and Drew McIntyre on RAW. And then the lights would go out, and Bray Wyatt's brand new avatar 'The Fiend' would be seen in the middle of the ring.

Let me list out 5 reasons why this happened for your reading pleasure right here. Please chime in with your thoughts and views in the comments section below as well.

Bray Wyatt is certainly leaving quite an impression on the roster...

#5 To establish The Fiend as a heel, before the big SummerSlam match

WWE has a strange booking system where the babyfaces appear so non-violent, that the audience invariably sides with the heels. But the fact of the matter is that Finn Balor is the clear babyface in this contest and this would mean that The Fiend is the heel, for the match. Balor is going to try and fight this match fair and square, while Wyatt will use trickery and mind games, I'm guessing.

Unfortunately, because The Fiend is a far more exciting character at the moment I think that the audience will certainly side with him. But WWE's intent will be to showcase Balor as someone who's playing fair, who wants to win the match to stop the terror that he's been experiencing, while Wyatt shows up unannounced and causes chaos.

Another thing that proves Wyatt is a heel is that the Rambling Rabbit said that he has secrets to spill about the Firefly Fun House. And a furious Wyatt came out soon after to put the Wikileaks of the bunny world away.

