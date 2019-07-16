WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Bray Wyatt made his big return by attacking Finn Balor

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 5.41K // 16 Jul 2019, 08:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bray Wyatt made a terrifying return to action on RAW

Thanks to our very own Nick Paglino who was live in attendance at RAW for the pictures used in this very article (except for the cover image). What a show he chose to show up in, considering it marked the return of Bray Wyatt.

The fact of the matter is that a lot of people had been waiting for this moment from the time that the Firefly Fun House vignettes started airing after WrestleMania 35. And the fact that it happened in the manner that it did has got more than one fan excited.

Why did Bray Wyatt choose to show up following a match between Samoa Joe and Finn Balor to make his grand return? Let me try and answer this question in this article.

Please let me know your thoughts and opinions in the comments below.

#5 Unfinished business with Finn Balor

Ready for Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor at TLC! #Raw pic.twitter.com/JMdIHEnhmp — Gavin Jasper (@Gavin4L) October 17, 2017

A few years ago, it was teased that Bray Wyatt would take on The Demon at TLC. The only twist was that he would do this in his 'Sister Abigail' persona, something that would be debuted on this grand stage, a twist that never came to pass. This is because Wyatt faced medical issues at the show, as a result of which he had to pull out to the dismay of fans.

AJ Styles would replace Bray Wyatt at the show and go on to have a classic against Finn Balor. While the two men were on different brands, the storyline reason given was that Daniel Bryan, the SmackDown GM had allowed this twist, if only for a special night.

But fans never got to witness this mouthwatering contest, and it is still spoken about. This may be a chance to give them what they want, as Batista would say.

1 / 5 NEXT