WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Brock Lesnar didn't cash in even though Seth Rollins was knocked down

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 2.79K // 04 Jun 2019, 08:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lesnar had a chance to become Universal Champion this week

So, basically the hook for RAW this week was that Brock Lesnar would cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins to potentially become the new Universal Champion if he was successful. Anyone that's watched WWE for any length of time pretty much knew that this would not happen.

After a brief altercation between Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin, Rollins was laid out on the mat, about to pass out. And then, The Beast entered the fray and demolished The Beast Slayer.

And then even though Paul Heyman constantly urged him to cash in his contract, Brock Lesnar would not relent. He would mouth "Friday", which is the day when WWE Super ShowDown takes place.

Why would The Beast Incarnate not cash in his contract when he could have potentially become the new Universal Champion?

#5 It wasn't a big enough stage

We've been seeing the ads and the message is being hammered into our brains. WWE Super ShowDown is going to be a show that is as big as, or bigger than WrestleMania 35. But nothing on the card so far seems to indicate that such will be the case at all.

I mean you could make the case for Goldberg vs. The Undertaker or even Triple H vs. Randy Orton, but a lot of the audience, at least the 'smart marks' may see these clashes as matches between men who are long past their prime when it comes to going in the ring. Honestly, a cash-in, if it happens during the show will be the most noteworthy event to come out of it.

A cash-in on RAW would be a big deal but one at Super Show-Down would be absolutely monumental. Since WWE makes a killing from these shows, they need to put their best foot forward for the fans in attendance.

1 / 5 NEXT