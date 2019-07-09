WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Cedric Alexander posed as Gary 'The G.O.A.T' Garbutt

This was the only highlight from an otherwise lacklustre show

Last week, we assumed that WWE RAW was going to change for the better with Paul Heyman at the helm. This was not the case at all, because RAW this week was a very disappointing show that was not unlike the episodes that we are used to.

Especially coming on the heels of Impact Wrestling's incredible Slammiversary event, I thought that this was a very disappointing show indeed. The only thing to write home about from the entire event was Cedric Alexander's little cameo in the main event.

Shane McMahon picked Gary 'the G.O.A.T' Garbutt, a janitor from the building where RAW was taking place, as Roman Reigns' partner. Only, Garbutt turned out to be Cedric Alexander, whom you may know as a former 205 Live star.

Here are 5 reasons why Cedric Alexander was given this highly coveted spot.

#5 He's been asking for opportunities

I swear I can still wrestle...... — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) June 11, 2019

If you visit Cedric Alexander's Twitter, it is a pretty depressing place. I mean someone who is in the main roster of the world's biggest wrestling promotion should be much happier. But Cedric Alexander is always talking about just how much he misses mixing it up with the talent on 205 Live.

I've interacted with Ali on two separate occasions and I know just how much pride he has in 205 Live. What makes the brand special is what he's told me on both occasions, that he thinks that the quality of wrestling on the show is better than just about any other brand in WWE's main roster. Cedric Alexander also probably believes that he has a lot more to contribute to RAW than what the audience gets to see from him.

Maybe WWE management heard him and gave him some TV time. Maybe they believed that this was the best way to re-launch him to the world at large.

