Best and worst of Impact Wrestling Slammiversary- WWE legend returns, Major injury

Riju Dasgupta

In my opinion, this was the pay-per-view of the year

2019 has been a great year for sports entertainment even as WWE's weekly product continues to falter, because of the variety of options available. AEW put on a great showcase with Double or Nothing and honestly, every NXT TakeOver has been truly stellar.

Even WWE's main roster pay-per-views haven't been too shabby and if you caught the first round of the G1, you know that NJPW is on its A-Game as well. Impact Wrestling can sometimes get a bit lost in the mix which is a shame because they're revolutionizing the professional wrestling landscape.

I honestly thought that Slammiversary was, by far, the best show of the year. Maybe the crowd wasn't as packed as some of the other shows I've mentioned in this list, but the quality of wrestling and entertainment was absolutely exemplary.

There were certainly a lot more 'Bests' than 'Worsts' this week, so I suggest you check it out if you haven't done so already.

#1 Best: Historically significant main event match

A lot of you may be critical of the fact that Sami Callihan went over Tessa Blanchard in what was the first ever inter-gender match on pay-per-view. In fact, I think that this was the right thing to do because, in almost every other situation, you have the women beating the men after taking some punishment.

You need to have a belief in your talent to put an inter-gender match in the main event of your biggest pay-per-view. Tessa Blanchard and Sami Callihan had a competitive match and the show of mutual respect between Tessa and Sami at the end was truly something to behold.

Slammiversary was the site for true professional wrestling history, I believe. Sure, Lucha Underground has booked many inter-gender matches but this was perhaps the most significant inter-gender match in wrestling history.

