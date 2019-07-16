WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Natalya became the No. 1 contender for Becky Lynch's title

Why has WWE booked Natalya to be in this position?

I know that there were quite a few headlines to come out of RAW this week and this may get missed as a sidenote. Half of the audience is buzzing about Bray Wyatt's return, while the other half is excited about Seth Rollins facing Brock Lesnar.

However, Natalya will be an integral part of the SummerSlam card going forward, when she takes on Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship. Natalya defeated three other women in Naomi, Carmella, and Alexa Bliss to qualify for this massive opportunity.

So why was Natalya, who has not done anything in forever, chosen ahead of all of the other women for this coveted spot, you ask? Let me attempt to answer this question in this very article.

Let me know your thoughts and feelings in the comments section below.

#5 Popular local babyface

Nattie and Becky at SummerSlam in Natalya's hometown this is gonna be good pic.twitter.com/8YKfK93BSJ — BeckyRedBelt (@Beckylynchfan4e) July 16, 2019

On Sunday, the 11th of August, SummerSlam will come our way from Toronto. This will be the 32nd SummerSlam in history and is already shaping up to be a big event with Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins presumably in the main event match.

And because the show will be happening in Canada, you know that the audience will be cheering Natalya on, as she will proudly represent her nation during the match against Becky Lynch. As popular as Becky Lynch may be, there is literally nobody who's hotter than a babyface in her home country, and you know that the WWE Universe in attendance will be cheering Nattie on to victory.

Babyfaces have always had a very bad time in their home countries when in comes to WWE, as they're more frequently booked to lose than to win. I think that it is very unlikely indeed that Natalya defeats Lynch to become the RAW Women's Champion.

