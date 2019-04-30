WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Rey Mysterio defeated Samoa Joe

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.15K // 30 Apr 2019, 09:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Samoa Joe and Rey Mysterio faced each other on RAW!

This week on RAW, we witnessed the master of the 619, the legendary Luchador, Rey Mysterio go one-on-one against the United States Champion, Samoa Joe.

In what initially looked like a match that would help Joe gain some momentum before his teased rivalry against the Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio shocked everyone by pinning the US champ with a very clever counter.

These two previously came face-to-face at WrestleMania 35, where Joe pretty much squashed Mysterio within a minute to retain his United States Championship. Mysterio picking up the win tonight was a big shocker for everyone.

In this article, let's take a look at the 5 possible reasons why Rey Mysterio defeated the United States Champion, Samoa Joe, on RAW tonight. Feel free to share your thoughts, views, and opinions in the comments section below.

#5 Retribution for the loss at WrestleMania 35

Samoa Joe squashed Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 35!

WrestleMania 35 saw one of the biggest defeats in the career of Rey Mysterio as he lost within a minute to the United States Champion, Samoa Joe. In what many were predicting would be the end of Joe's reign as the US Champ turned out to be a dominating outing for the Samoan Submission Machine.

Rey Mysterio's win on RAW tonight was retribution for his embarrassing loss at 'Mania, as he mentioned in an interview before the match that he thought he had disappointed his fans, family, and especially his son, Dominic.

#4 To give fans the actual WrestleMania match later

This match had so much potential!

Rey Mysterio suffered an injury before his match at WrestleMania 35. At one point, the injury was so serious that his match at 'Mania was under the danger of being called off. But being the fighter Mysterio is, he managed to make it to 'Mania to face Joe, but his efforts went in vain, as we know.

One main reason behind the match ending so abruptly was that Rey was still not fit to put up a proper match. If they had a proper match, I'm sure it would have been one of the best matches of the night. Rey's win on RAW could lead to the fans getting the actual WrestleMania match sometime in the future.

1 / 3 NEXT