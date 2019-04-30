×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Rey Mysterio defeated Samoa Joe

Vatsal Rathod
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.15K   //    30 Apr 2019, 09:42 IST

Samoa Joe and Rey Mysterio faced each other on RAW!
Samoa Joe and Rey Mysterio faced each other on RAW!

This week on RAW, we witnessed the master of the 619, the legendary Luchador, Rey Mysterio go one-on-one against the United States Champion, Samoa Joe.

In what initially looked like a match that would help Joe gain some momentum before his teased rivalry against the Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio shocked everyone by pinning the US champ with a very clever counter.

These two previously came face-to-face at WrestleMania 35, where Joe pretty much squashed Mysterio within a minute to retain his United States Championship. Mysterio picking up the win tonight was a big shocker for everyone.

In this article, let's take a look at the 5 possible reasons why Rey Mysterio defeated the United States Champion, Samoa Joe, on RAW tonight. Feel free to share your thoughts, views, and opinions in the comments section below.

#5 Retribution for the loss at WrestleMania 35

Samoa Joe squashed Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 35!
Samoa Joe squashed Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 35!

WrestleMania 35 saw one of the biggest defeats in the career of Rey Mysterio as he lost within a minute to the United States Champion, Samoa Joe. In what many were predicting would be the end of Joe's reign as the US Champ turned out to be a dominating outing for the Samoan Submission Machine.

Rey Mysterio's win on RAW tonight was retribution for his embarrassing loss at 'Mania, as he mentioned in an interview before the match that he thought he had disappointed his fans, family, and especially his son, Dominic.

#4 To give fans the actual WrestleMania match later

This match had so much potential!
This match had so much potential!

Rey Mysterio suffered an injury before his match at WrestleMania 35. At one point, the injury was so serious that his match at 'Mania was under the danger of being called off. But being the fighter Mysterio is, he managed to make it to 'Mania to face Joe, but his efforts went in vain, as we know.

One main reason behind the match ending so abruptly was that Rey was still not fit to put up a proper match. If they had a proper match, I'm sure it would have been one of the best matches of the night. Rey's win on RAW could lead to the fans getting the actual WrestleMania match sometime in the future.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw Rey Mysterio Samoa Joe WWE Points To Note WWE United States Championship
Advertisement
WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Baron Corbin defeated Rey Mysterio clean
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 4 Reasons why WWE let Samoa Joe destroy Rey Mysterio in one minute
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 potential finishes for Samoa Joe vs Rey Mysterio
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Backstage news as to why Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania was so short
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Rey Mysterio attacks RAW Superstar
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Segment featuring Samoa Joe pulled from Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 3 possible plot twists in the Rey Mysterio vs Samoa Joe feud
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Samoa Joe won the United States Championship
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35 Results: Samoa Joe vs Rey Mysterio: United States Championship Match, Highlights & more
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Rey Mysterio reveals exact moment where he got injured on WWE RAW (Video)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us