WWE Rumors: Backstage news on Rey Mysterio's injury and WrestleMania status

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
594   //    03 Apr 2019, 22:59 IST

WrestleMania match vs Samoa Joe in doubt?
WrestleMania match vs Samoa Joe in doubt?

What’s the story?

Rey Mysterio suffered an injury on Monday Night RAW this week during his match vs Baron Corbin. The news broke out just hours before SmackDown Live on Tuesday night and many fans believed it was just a work to keep Rey for for Sunday and to add more heat on Baron Corbin.

However, Wrestling Observer Newsletter have an update on the situation now and claim that the injury is a legitimate one. The former WWE Heavyweight champion's match at WrestleMania is still on for now but he will be assessed from now until Sunday as per the report.

Also read: WWE confirm superstar suffered an injury on RAW

In case you didn’t know…

Rey Mysterio faced Barn Corbin on RAW after his match Kurt Angle was canceled. The former Raw GM-elect picked up the win but was left hurt after Angle had him in an ankle lock.

But the one who actually suffered an injury turned out to be Mysterio. He did show signs that he was hurt during the match but it seemed like it was just a work.

The heart of the matter

Wrestling Observer Newsletter have some interesting news on Rey Mysterio's injury and it's claimed that the #1 contender for the United States title is actually injured. Moreover, his status for WrestleMania is under the radar and he will be assessed from now until Sunday before he goes out to fight for the title.

What’s next?

The next 5 days are going to be crucial and WWE get have their backup plans ready. They cannot risk having an injured Rey Mysterio take on Samoa Joe for the US title and if they are to replace him would could it be?

Checkout out 3 Superstars most likely to replace injured Rey Mysterio in the US Championship match for more!

