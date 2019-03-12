×
WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Roman Reigns did not wrestle on RAW this week

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
17.12K   //    12 Mar 2019, 10:05 IST

Why did WWE decide to cancel Roman Reigns's big match?
Why did WWE decide to cancel Roman Reigns's big match?

Last night at WWE Fastlane, I know there were many moist eyes. Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins came together one last time. Reigns' return was the biggest story of all, because he'd beaten cancer and defied the odds. This week, The Shield addressed their very last stand on RAW.

The three men decided to go their own separate ways on WWE RAW. Seth Rollins would turn his attention towards Brock Lesnar. Dean Ambrose would do some Dean Ambrose things.

And Roman Reigns was scheduled to return to action during the course of the night. Except the big match was called off at the very last moment.

Why did WWE decide to take this strange step?

#5 To set the stage for Reigns vs. McIntyre

It is pretty clear now that Dean Ambrose vs. Roman Reigns will not be the match at WrestleMania 35 as many had originally assumed. It was believed that Dean Ambrose would turn heel and turn on his brother at WWE Fastlane. But thankfully, that move was not undertaken and the WWE Universe got to actually enjoy a fantastic feel-good moment.

And now it's pretty evident that Vince McMahon's 2 'chosen ones' Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre will battle it out at the show of shows. This will be the first time in years that Roman Reigns is not in the main event of WrestleMania and in my mind, that's quite a noteworthy event indeed. It'll be a big step up for Drew McIntyre who could potentially become 'the guy' on RAW soon.

This week on WWE RAW, the company sowed the seeds for what should be a titanic clash down the line between these bulls. I can't wait for the next chapter of this epic rivalry.

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
