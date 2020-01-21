WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy surprisingly became the new Tag Team Champions

Why was this title change booked on this week's show?

They say that anything can happen in WWE. This week on RAW, the unthinkable happened when Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy teamed up to defeat the RAW Tag Team Champions, The Viking Raiders in a pretty fantastic match.

But why were Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy picked ahead of The AoP to dethrone perhaps the most dominant RAW Tag Team Champions in some time? Why did these cowardly heels pin the Champions absolutely clean?

#5 To elevate Buddy Murphy up a notch

There is a good reason why Aleister Black beat Buddy Murphy three times in a row on RAW. This is because even casual fans can become fans of Black owing to his gimmick and the cool character he portrays unlike Murphy, who is just a 'good wrestler'. Murphy has all the talent and the potential in the world, but he needed something major to ascend a rung or two on the WWE ladder.

And he did just that by not only teaming up with Seth Rollins, who's arguably the biggest star in RAW at the moment, but by also winning the RAW Tag Team Championships from a team that has ruled the division. For all that he has accomplished in NXT, 205 Live and even SmackDown, taking on Roman Reigns, this was Buddy Murphy's shining moment, in my personal opinion.

And voila! Suddenly, he's a top-tier Superstar!

