WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Seth Rollins did not beat Adam Cole to become the NXT Champion

Seth Rollins and Triple H have a lot of history

Seth Rollins lost the Universal Championship to The Fiend at WWE Crown Jewel, in a move that made a lot of fans very happy indeed. Rollins even acknowledged this when he showed up to cut a promo on WWE RAW.

The Architect claimed that he had reached a point in his career where he did not know what was next, a crossroads of sorts. And then, we heard Lemmy and Motorhead blaring on the speakers, as Triple H made his way to the ramp to talk to someone who's been both an ally and a nemesis for the man.

Long story short, a match between Seth Rollins and NXT Champion Adam Cole was set up for the NXT Championship. But right on the verge of Seth Rollins picking up a big win and cementing his name as the top guy in WWE, the Undisputed ERA interfered to cost him the title.

Why wasn't Seth Rollins allowed to win the match?

#5 To have RAW go off the air with a brawl

Let's get one thing clear, straight away. The NXT Championship, as important as it is, is not the central focus of Survivor Series. This is a show that is about brand dominance, where WWE's three resident brands battle it out to see who's numero uno in the entire company.

And so while a title change would have made things very interesting, the fact that the show ended with a brawl with all the participants involved battling it out, just added a whole new dimension to the build to Survivor Series, a small taste of the show if you will. The Undisputed ERA interfering in the match was necessary in a sense, for this whole melee and this chaos to unfold on-screen.

