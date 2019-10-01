WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why The Fiend took out Seth Rollins to close the season premiere

Yowie Wowie!

The season premiere of Monday Night RAW was a decent show overall. Everything started with a bang, as Brock Lesnar utterly destroyed Rey Mysterio and his son Dominick, costing Mysterio his Universal Championship opportunity. The show did lose pace somewhere in the middle, but still ultimately delivered.

As expected, one of the main focuses of the night was Universal Champion Seth Rollins. Initially scheduled to defend his title against Mysterio, Rollins put out an open challenge to anyone backstage.Surprisingly, the Superstar who decided to step up was Rusev. This was despite the fact that Rusev earlier joined Team Hogan alongside Rollins, during the Miz TV segment.

As shocking as that was, what transpired in the main event left everyone scratching their heads, as The Fiend appeared out of nowhere and took out Seth Rollins before their clash this Sunday at Hell in a Cell.

Why did he do that, you may ask? Let's take a look at the five potential reasons behind this thrilling attack here.

#5 To keep the fans talking about The Fiend

THIS IS BRILLIANT. @WWEBrayWyatt IS A MARKETING GENIUS.



PEOPLE WHO DONT WATCH WWE HAVE NO IDEA WHAT THE FIEND IS AND ARE SPOOKED AS HELL. Going viral!! pic.twitter.com/HWJKHbwyqg — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) September 30, 2019

It has been said many times already, but I'll emphasize again: Bray Wyatt/The Fiend is the hottest act in professional wrestling. The fact that WWE higher-ups are solidly behind this new character makes things even better.

After The Fiend pretty much controlled the backstage graphics, as well as the opening and closing segments of RAW a couple of weeks ago, WWE has taken things to another level by letting small flashes of The Fiend appear in between certain segments on live television.

These clips of people reacting to the sudden and scary appearance of The Fiend on their TV screens have gone viral on Twitter and increased the popularity of the character, even among non-wrestling fans.

The Fiend has made such an impact recently, that he had to be featured on RAW's huge season premiere. The Fiend had to be there to remind people just how terrifying this demonic entity could be.

Fiend sighting on Fox pic.twitter.com/Tltw2me1mn — Jake Drury (@SocksUnterShoes) September 29, 2019

