WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Vince McMahon may have introduced the Wild Card Rule 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
2.93K   //    07 May 2019, 07:31 IST

Why did WWE introduce a brand new rule this week?
Why did WWE introduce a brand new rule this week?

Roman Reigns shocked the world when he announced that he would be showing up on WWE RAW this week. Only, he would have two more Superstars from SmackDown Live show up alongside him, namely the WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and the former Champion, Daniel Bryan.

But then the boss Vince McMahon would announce a brand new rule that he dubbed 'The Wild Card Rule.' This essentially means that three WWE superstars from RAW can show up on SmackDown Live at any time and vice versa.

But why was this rule introduced so soon after the Superstar Shake-Up? Let me try and make sense of it all in this very article.

Let me know your thoughts and views in the comments below.

#5 No kayfabe reason for a brand split anymore

Last year, Kurt Angle and Baron Corbin were in charge of RAW whereas Shane McMahon and Paige were in charge of SmackDown Live. It made sense that there was a sense of rivalry between the two camps, to prove which the better show was. They would compete once a year at Survivor Series to showcase which brand was more dominant.

But now the McMahons have taken over both brands and there is no kayfabe reason why the two brands should be at war, at all. In fact if anything, this move makes sense from a storyline perspective especially if you consider the fact that the McMahons will want both their brands to do well. They will want to make their top stars appear on both WWE brands.

I wonder if this is a sign that in time the brand split will also come to an end, considering the fact that the rosters are stretched far too thin. Would you be okay with that?


