WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Vince McMahon went with Baron Corbin as King of the Ring

Congratulations to the brand new WWE King of the Ring

It was the perfect David vs. Goliath story in the tournament finals. The underdog Chad Gable went up against a man who's been in the upper mid-card for most of his career- Baron Corbin.

So why did WWE choose to go with Corbin and not Gable in the tournament finals then? In this article, I shall stress the reasons and reveal why this was the case.

It's very obvious if you actually think of it because Baron Corbin is awesome, as my colleague Alan John remarked. Corbin has been an underrated gem in the roster and fans don't give him the same kind of credit that he deserves.

#5 A change in character after the whole authority figure stint

If you look at the gear that Baron Corbin wrestles in even now, you'll see that's it's a hangover from the time that he was the Constable and the General Manager of RAW. Right now, that he's been stripped of the post, he has no character so to speak of, except for the fact that he's not a likable guy.

However, King Corbin is a brand new reboot for his character and it could launch us into a new era where he dresses differently, behaves differently and has a whole new restart in a way where it elevates him as a heel. Maybe this allows him to challenge Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship next and he'll certainly be a great antagonist for someone as beloved as the current WWE Champion.

Corbin has constantly upped his game in the ring on every single occasion. And this makes him a worthy candidate to be the winner in Vince McMahon's eyes.

