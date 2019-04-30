WWE RAW: 5 signs that show that Bray Wyatt’s new gimmick could be darker than ever

Wyatt's darkest work yet?

Most of the talk following the conclusion of last night’s RAW is about Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House segment. After almost a year away from WWE, Wyatt was back on last week’s RAW with a seemingly new look.

The first episode of his Firefly Fun House segment had mixed reviews with many thinking the theme to be too childish and not suiting the Eater of the Worlds. In fact, there were reports of WWE shareholders not liking the gimmick and the Superstar himself took to Twitter to respond to it in his own cryptic way.

With the second episode, however, there seems to be more positivity as the character showed more dark sides than the first one. The deranged child entertainer gimmick might just be the darkest thing Bray Wyatt has done and here are 5 signs that show just that.

#5 Mannerisms

Look at the madness in his eyes

The thing with Bray Wyatt is that he is very talented. Be it in the ring as a wrestler or away from it as a promo, he is simply outstanding. He is so good on the mic that he is given the freedom to speak his mind – and that is something that allows his facial expression to change naturally.

In both the episodes, there is a sadistic feel to his smile. He tries to look innocent but his eyes spell a different story. Wyatt’s eye and brow movement, too, is perfect to the last detail for someone who is playing the role of an unhinged children show host.

He also makes a very unique facial mien when his past gimmick is brought up. It is an amalgamation of sadness, regret and lots of…

