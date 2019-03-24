×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE RAW: 5 Superstars almost guaranteed to become Universal Champion in 2019

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
5.69K   //    24 Mar 2019, 12:01 IST

Could we see the title around McIntyre's waist?
Could we see the title around McIntyre's waist?

The Universal Championship was launched shortly after the most recent brand split. From the very beginning, it seemed like the title was cursed with Finn Balor having to relinquish his Championship shortly after he won it.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Very few men have held the title since then. I think 2019 will be the year when the WWE Universal Championship is booked like it always should have been.

And this will happen because Brock Lesnar is almost guaranteed to lose the Championship this year. If not at WrestleMania 35, then sometime later during the year. I have a feeling that the division will be a lot more competitive this year.

Here are 5 men who're likely to become Universal Champion at WrestleMania 35. Feel free to dispute my claim in the comments.

But I could personally imagine any of these men as the face of the red brand, going forward.

#5 Seth Rollins


Let's get the obvious one out of the way first. Seth Rollins is almost certain to defeat Brock Lesnar and bring the title back to WWE RAW on a near-weekly basis once again. He will be a Champion that the people believe in and based on his performance, a Champion that management believes in as well.

The only thing that makes me think that Seth Rollins may not get his moment at WrestleMania, is the fact that so many babyfaces are lined up to win the big prize at WrestleMania 35.

Advertisement

I mean you can't have Kofi Kingston and Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins win at the same show, can you? When was the last time, WWE gave the fans everything they wanted?

That said, it would be absolutely criminal if Rollins loses. I'm surprised that Rollins has never been Universal Champion thus far.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Drew McIntyre AJ Styles
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
3 wrestlers who need to become Universal Champion in 2019
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who can become Universal Champion after Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
Why Drew McIntyre will become WWE Universal Champion in 2019
RELATED STORY
5 superstars who could become WWE Grand Slam Champions in the near future
RELATED STORY
Booking the next 5 WWE Universal Champions
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who might become world champions in 2019 and 5 who might not
RELATED STORY
WWE Superstar Shakeup 2019: 5 Superstars that should move to RAW 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Drew McIntyre deserves to be the next Universal Champion
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Bobby Lashley defeated Finn Balor to become Intercontinental Champion
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW (January 21st, 2019)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us