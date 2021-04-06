WWE RAW: 5 Superstars who impressed – Former world champion risks it all before WrestleMania 37, big heel turn on the show 

The go-home edition of WWE RAW before WrestleMania 37 was a promising one. It did well to establish the final developments in the ongoing feuds before the top superstars lock horns at the upcoming WWE pay-per-view this weekend. The show was action-packed between intense promos and hard-hitting matches and didn’t feature a single bad performance. Hence, our review from this week includes no superstars who "flopped" during the show.

Instead, we will take a look at five superstars who impressed us on WWE RAW this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Impressed on WWE RAW: Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has unleashed the Beast within before WrestleMania

This week’s WWE RAW episode started and ended with Drew McIntyre, and The Scottish Warrior brought the best version of himself for the go-home show. In the opening segment, McIntyre addressed viewers and delivered a passionate promo in which he talked about his WWE journey.

McIntyre included the right mix of emotions in his speech that helped establish him as the top favorite to win the world title at WrestleMania 37. He was briefly involved in an altercation with Bobby Lashley and promised the WWE Champion that the latter’s title reign would end at the upcoming pay-per-view. This segment undoubtedly did justice to the top babyface of WWE RAW.

McIntyre backed up his claims by delivering a brilliant performance in his match against King Corbin in the main event of WWE RAW. The two superstars are familiar with each other, owing to their long history that dates back to the time when they were allies. Corbin did well to put McIntyre over in the main event right before the latter's huge match at WrestleMania.

Advertisement

McIntyre looked more brutal than ever before inside the ring. Corbin pushed him to his limits. However, a resilient McIntyre had his eye on the world title and fought well to retain his shot at the title.

McIntyre used to be great as a heel, and he has somehow been better as a babyface. His efforts to deliver good matches week after week deserve more credit from the WWE Universe. He has been one of the most hard-working performers on WWE RAW, without or without the title.

McIntyre is expected to capitalize on his current form and give his best shot at reclaiming the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37.

1 / 5 NEXT