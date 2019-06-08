WWE RAW: 5 Possible surprises after Super ShowDown- Goldberg attacked by debuting Superstar, Face turn

Could Goldberg put someone over before retiring into the night?

WWE Super ShowDown had some good moments but overall it was a mess of a show in almost every way. If you want a recap of what exactly went right and what went wrong, do check out my 'Best and worst' column right here.

But the wheels keep spinning and WWE RAW is the next stop after Super ShowDown. Here are 5 things that could happen during the show that will wipe the bad stench of Super ShowDown altogether.

Even if you leave the political and social issues from a show in Saudi Arabia aside, Super ShowDown was an event centered around the past and did not showcase today's talent pool in the ideal light. Here are 5 surprises that could potentially remedy this situation.

Without wasting any more time, he's a fantasy list...

#5 AJ Styles makes the Stomping Grounds match a triple threat affair

Do we really want to see yet another Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins match? It's a definite no from me. Baron Corbin has come a long way as a performer, but I'd rather see Seth Rollins rip it up with someone like Cesaro or Samoa Joe instead of Corbin.

Or even AJ Styles, who, luckily enough has been in a program with Baron Corbin, meaning that he could join the fray as well come WWE Stomping Grounds. I'd be okay with the three men contesting for the prize instead of yet another unexciting Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins match. At a time when so many people are talking about cancelling the Network, WWE does not need any dull programs.

I don't know if Brock Lesnar will back out of the mix after the beatdown that Seth Rollins gave him at WWE Super ShowDown. It may have only happened to write The Beast off TV.

