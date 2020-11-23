The episode of WWE RAW that follows a pay-per-view is often a very exciting show because a multitude of opportunities present themselves. And the WWE RAW episode after Survivor Series shall be no different, and here's why.

After a long build between WWE RAW and SmackDown to showcase which brand is superior, it is finally time for competitors within each brand to mix it up and tell their own stories. There's a sense of freshness, of newness, on WWE RAW this week, and it could be the site for multiple surprises.

Here are five surprises that could happen on WWE RAW this week, presented hot and fresh for your reading pleasure and enjoyment.

#5 Drew McIntyre is attacked by 3 WWE RAW monsters

The men's side of the WWE RAW Survivor Series team may all believe that they have a shot at Drew McIntyre and his WWE Championship if you consider that it was a clean sweep from their end as they decimated the SmackDown roster. There are three monsters in this picture- Braun Strowman, Keith Lee, and Big Omos, and each of them could confront and conquer Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW to let him know that they are gunning for his gold.

AJ Styles may very well be the next in line for the WWE Championship, and where he goes, his associate follows. Drew McIntyre has been very vocal about wanting to face AJ Styles, as you can hear in this clip below. And Styles certainly has a claim to the title, especially after 'leading' the team to a victory in the big match.

Of course, Sheamus could also turn heel again, after showing certain babyface traits over the last few weeks and stake his claim for the WWE Championship on RAW.