WWE RAW - 5 Surprises that could happen- Major title change, New romance begins, Survivor Series participant replaced

To be fair, even though Survivor Series is on the horizon, the excitement hasn't been felt on either WWE RAW or SmackDown yet. All of that could be set to change on this week's episode of WWE RAW if one or more of these surprises do potentially take place.

Even though Hell in a Cell was a great show with more hits than misses, the episode of WWE RAW that followed was not nearly as strong (and neither was SmackDown quite honestly). But, all of that could be set to change on this week's episode of WWE RAW, provided the company decides to amp up the action this week.

As always, leave a comment and let us know which of these surprises you'd like to see on WWE RAW, as Survivor Series 2020 draws ever closer.

#5 WWE RAW Superstar Mustafa Ali defeats Bobby Lashley to become the brand new WWE US Champion

Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn just seems like a weird feud at this point in time considering their history on WWE RAW (remember Lashley's sisters? Be thankful if you don't) and the fact that because both men are cocky and arrogant heels, a feud between them would be weird. Yes, the same argument can be made for MJF and Jericho as well, but at the same time, AEW took the time to tell a story for their upcoming clash at Full Gear. In this case, there is no reason for anyone to be invested in a Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn contest.

We're getting Sami Zayn Vs Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series.... You know what that means...😂😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/wTgfuJp8Nk — ASHUTOSH (@THENJPWGUY) October 27, 2020

But then you throw Mustafa Ali into the mix, and Ali vs. Zayn is suddenly a more compelling match that Lashley vs. Zayn. Yes, both men are still heels, but it just feels like a more exciting contest. Could Mustafa Ali overcome Bobby Lashley to become the US Champion on WWE RAW this week?