WWE RAW - 5 Surprises that could happen- Seth Rollins presents a new faction member, Interesting title change before Extreme Rules

Expect the unexpected on the RAW before Extreme Rules

Not one, but 2 heel turns could potentially happen on RAW this week

Does Seth Rollins have the ultimate twist planned for us?

During this week's episode of RAW, a lot of surprises could happen and this is because the viewership numbers have not been strong in recent weeks at all. There used to be a point when RAW was the talk of the town, a source of water cooler conversations but those days are long gone.

But all is not lost, because all it takes is a strong week and the fate of RAW could change for good. So what are the RAW surprises that could potentially happen on this week's show?

Let me list out 5 surprises that could potentially happen on this week's show and I invite you to weigh in with your thoughts in the comments section.

#5 Kevin Owens refuses to fight Seth Rollins, joins his heel faction on WWE RAW

One of the biggest fights advertised for this week's edition of RAW is one between Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens in what is being touted as a grudge match. I have a feeling that this is a match that could come with a twist. Lately, one of the things that's been bothering me about the whole Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio feud is that with Rey Mysterio, Dominik, Aleister Black, Humberto Carillo, and now Kevin Owens, the babyfaces far outnumber the heels, consisting of merely Seth Rollins and Murphy.

What is the purpose of a cult if Seth Rollins is not convincing more and more members of the current RAW roster to join his fold and embrace his way of life, right? This is why I think that Kevin Owens, who has not quite been himself in the RAW roster, could certainly find his footing as Seth Rollins' right-hand man.

It would certainly shake up the RAW landscape for good, and Kevin Owens is far better as a heel.

