WWE RAW - 5 Surprises that could happen before SummerSlam - Randy Orton's next victim revealed, Exciting new look for popular star 

We are only days away from WWE SummerSlam, a show that should be bonkers from the amazing build that we've seen on WWE RAW and SmackDown thus far. And to get people invested in the next big pay-per-view, the episode of WWE RAW leading up to SummerSlam should be very exciting indeed.

To WWE's credit, they have been able to make episodes of WWE RAW and SmackDown dramatic and exciting even without the presence of a live crowd in the arena. The introduction of Retribution, in particular, has lent an air of uncertainty to the proceedings that had been missing for months altogether as WWE RAW ratings took a nosedive.

So, here are 5 surprises that could really make the product very exciting indeed.

#5 Randy Orton destroys Shawn Michaels on WWE RAW just one week after Ric Flair

WWE.com has posted the following about Shawn Michaels' appearance on WWE RAW:

On the final Raw before SummerSlam, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be in attendance. Last Monday, Michaels and the WWE Universe watched as Randy Orton viciously punted Ric Flair, leaving “The Nature Boy” in need of medical attention.

Shawn Michaels will be on #RAW Monday to address Randy Orton for his attack on Ric Flair.



Would make more sense if it was Triple H really but we’ve had plenty HHH/Orton in our lives I guess! — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) August 15, 2020

While this may not really be a surprise, Randy Orton may continue his legend-killing spree on WWE RAW with a punt and an RKO to Shawn Michaels, to get an incredible amount of heat before we go into SummerSlam 2020.

It is far too easy to cheer for Randy Orton, someone we have all grown up with and seen rise to the top of the game. But if he is to take out Shawn Michaels on WWE RAW just one week after demolishing Ric Flair, it may change our attitude towards the legend killer going into SummerSlam 2020.