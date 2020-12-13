WWE RAW- 5 Surprises that could happen before TLC - Unlikely alliance formed, New tag team confronts The Hurt Business 

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, a whole bunch of surprises could happen because it is the final pitstop for the Red brand before TLC 2020.

We shall touch on five such possibilities in this very article, and we invite you to write in with others that you can think of in the comments section right below.

How excited are you about WWE TLC 2020, if you consider that it's the final pay-per-view of the calendar year? Do you think WWE RAW and SmackDown have done a good enough job when it comes to hyping the PPV up?

#5 Nikki Cross and Randy Orton come together on WWE RAW to face Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt

I did everything I could do keep you from being down. And in that moment, it’s all I could think about. pic.twitter.com/ch1qptA7Xp — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) November 24, 2020

Nikki Cross and Randy Orton would make the oddest on-screen pairing but just think about it for a moment. Randy Orton is constantly at the mercy (no pun intended) of both Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt on WWE RAW, and he does need backup of some kind. Is there a better way for Orton to achieve this objective than to recruit Nikki Cross as an ally?

Could we see a massive WWE RAW main event where Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt team up to take on Nikki Cross and Randy Orton in a mixed tag match? We know that WWE RAW star Nikki Cross has been portrayed as unhinged on many occasions. All four of these characters could engage in mind-games on WWE RAW this week, and it would be interesting to see just how it all plays out!

Plus, Nikki Cross could also take the pin on WWE RAW this week so that none of the other top stars are hurt on their way to TLC 2020. Is this a match you'd want to see, dearest reader?