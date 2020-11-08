WWE RAW - 5 Surprises that could happen- Ultimate betrayal, new team formed, big title change?

It is very necessary indeed for WWE RAW to have a whole bunch of surprises because we are at a critical juncture on the road to Survivor Series 2020. Even though the build to the pay-per-view has been slow and steady, there has been no emotional investment in a WWE RAW vs. SmackDown feud considering that the brands were set in stone just recently.

We are likely to see inter-brand conflict on both WWE RAW and SmackDown as the pay-per-view draws near, and it could begin this week. Be sure to leave a comment and let us know what surprises you'd personally like to see on the WWE RAW brand.

Also, as always, you are welcome to chime in and share your thoughts on the surprises listed here.

#5 Big E from SmackDown betrays his brothers The New Day from WWE RAW, assaulting them when their backs are turned

Big E recently caught up with Sportskeeda, where he was asked if he would be supporting his New Day brothers from WWE RAW or The Street Profits from SmackDown.

This was his answer:

Look, I…that’s an easy question. I know during Survivor Series, we’re supposed to be very ‘pro brand’ and yaay, our brand. But the love for Kofi and Woods easily supersedes the love for the brand. So, I got to go with Kofi and Woods. That’s a no-brainer. Kofi and Woods all day. Love The Street Profits. Respect The Street Profits. What they do is incredible in the ring. They are just this force of entertainment. But, easily Kofi and Woods.

And yet, WWE creative may have different plans for Big E, when they have him invade the Red brand, with the SmackDown squad and take down his New Day brethren this week.