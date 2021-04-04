WWE RAW - 5 Possible surprises- New Hurt Business member attacks Drew McIntyre, Stipulation added to WrestleMania match

The final episode of WWE RAW before WrestleMania should be very exciting.

No, WrestleMania won't be as grand as it usually is because of the world's prevailing conditions. At the same time, it won't be as disappointing as the year before either because, for the first time in ages, a live crowd will be in attendance.

Under such circumstances, it is imperative for RAW to get the audience pumped up for the festivities of the grandest annual sports entertainment spectacle. The best way to achieve the said objective is through surprises.

Do let us know which of these surprises you'd want to see on WWE RAW.

At the same time, feel free to list your own bunch of surprises. Don't hesitate to go all out!

#5 WWE RAW star Dominik Dijakovic joins the Hurt Business

Now that RETRIBUTION is seemingly no more, there's a big chance that each member will get his/her own stage to shine. Could that happen this week on WWE RAW when MVP recruits Dominik Dijakovic into the Hurt Business? In fact, MVP has been vocal on social media about potentially recruiting new talent into the stable.

MVP, idc. Yall had the perfect group. I was ready to buy a Hurt Business t shirt. 4 black men in suits & all yall had talent. U guys were literally the only good thing about Raw. Now I don't even wanna watch it no more. #BringBackHurtBusiness — Robert L. Walker III (@Rida_G) March 31, 2021

Advertisement

Anyone who's watched Dominik Dijakovic during his time in NXT or outside the company knows how talented he is. He may not have flourished under the guidance of Mustafa Ali, but he may just get a second chance on RAW. With MVP as his guide and mentor, he may reach new heights of success.

For a new member to enter The Hurt Business before WrestleMania would change the equation because the two ousted members are banned from the ringside area. WWE RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre would go into his big match against Bobby Lashley at a disadvantage in this case.

1 / 5 NEXT