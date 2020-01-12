WWE RAW: 5 Surprises that could happen- 30th entrant revealed, Brand new No. 1 contenders?

What could lie in store for us on WWE RAW?

RAW has consistently been upping the ante and putting on some very good shows. Only last week, we saw Brock Lesnar's titanic announcement that he would be entering the Royal Rumble at Number 1 and also witnessed the return of The Big Show.

So, what surprises could the genius mind of Paul Heyman have in store for us on WWE RAW this week then? I will not claim to know the answers, but I will try and make a few educated guesses.

Be sure to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts. What do you wish to see take place on this week's episode of WWE RAW?

Is there a specific return or title change that you're hoping for?

#5 Seth Rollins enters the Royal Rumble at 30

As every seasoned WWE viewer knows, there are two kinds of heels in the world of sports entertainment. You have the monster heel like Brock Lesnar, who does not need to cheat to win, who has enough confidence that he can steamroll through 29 other men in the Royal Rumble match, with the utmost of ease. And then, you have the cowardly heel in Seth Rollins, who will always look for the easy way out to ensure that he gets what he wants.

And this is why I do believe that there could be a match this week where Rollins goes up against a competitor to determine who will be at the Number 30 spot in the Royal Rumble. And he could cheat to win the match which effectively makes him the top pick to win the whole thing. But when the actual Royal Rumble happens, he could be among the final four but the eventual winner could eliminate him, to get a pretty massive pop.

