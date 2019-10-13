WWE RAW- 5 Surprises that could happen- Champions change brands, Teams split up

The second night of the draft could certainly have surprises!

The first night of the draft, that happened on SmackDown on FOX, was not the most eventful night ever. The draft had very few surprises, truth be told, and the only genuine surprise of the night was Bayley tapping into her heel persona.

But the second night of the draft could bring about a lot of surprises, in my opinion. This is the night to watch out for because I do believe that a lot of important decisions will be made here.

In any case, feel free to weigh in on all of the surprises that I have mentioned here with your thoughts and your comments. What are the surprises that we could potentially see unfold in this particular show, in your opinion?

Mind you, I'm having fun too and I don't have a crystal ball, so this is all speculative...so feel free to have fun in the comments section.

#5 Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar change brands

As crazy as this sounds, we could see Seth Rollins coming to SmackDown and see Brock Lesnar going to RAW, as part of the draft. Something like this would certainly get people talking and that has seemed to be the approach for WWE when it comes to booking, for a long time now. Doing something newsworthy as opposed to booking a long-term storyline of the kind that NXT does.

We know that Lashley is going to be on RAW and so it makes sense to bring Lesnar to the brand, to possibly book a Lashley vs. Lesnar feud at some point down the line. Seth Rollins needs a fresh start to get the stain of Hell in a Cell off his back, and maybe a shift to the blue brand can accomplish the same.

