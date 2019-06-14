WWE RAW: 5 Surprises that could happen next week- Big return, John Cena wins Championship

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 6.36K // 14 Jun 2019, 10:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Honestly, this could make for some very compelling television indeed

From the looks of it, sources suggest that Stomping Grounds tickets have not really been selling all that well. Moreover, the viewership for WWE RAW hasn't been the best either in recent weeks.

And the only reason for this is when you put a three-hour-long product out; unless it is riddled with surprises, it is not going to retain the audience for the duration of the broadcast. WWE has become a by-the-numbers show in the recent past.

In this article, I will suggest 5 surprises that can actually get the crowd enthusiastic and kicked about next week's RAW episode. If they were to happen during the course of the show, I think the audience would watch the show for the duration of the telecast and also tune in the following week.

Feel free to leave a comment and let me know your comments and views.

#5 Bobby Lashley sends out a warning to Lesnar

On #Raw, @BraunStrowman kept me from being in the ring to become next in line for the #UniversalChampionship...I get my revenge in 9 days at #WWESSD💪🏾 https://t.co/Rh9mTICDPk — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) May 29, 2019

One of the main problems with WWE right now is that despite them having a stacked roster, they let feuds continue meaninglessly for weeks and months together. This is the sad reality of WWE, where way too many talented souls who'd do extremely well outside the company are benched for no reason at all.

Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman had a pretty good feud leading into WWE Super ShowDown and they also had exactly the kind of match they needed to have at the show. The need of the hour is to have Bobby Lashley in a program that actually matters, one that the fans want to see.

Having Lashley square off with Brock Lesnar will solve this problem. Because of the similar MMA background that both men share, fans have wanted this clash for some time now.

1 / 5 NEXT