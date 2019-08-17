WWE RAW: 5 Surprises that could happen next week - King of The Ring interrupted, Participant replaced

Riju Dasgupta

Could we see The Fiend interrupt proceedings on WWE RAW?

Things seem to have picked up since WWE SummerSlam 2019. The ratings, while not fantastic, are slowly creeping up to numbers that can be deemed quite admirable.

WWE RAW has the King of the Ring tournament starting this week, and it will be quite interesting to see if this can help WWE retain the viewership (or even improve upon it) after the solid numbers from the post-SummerSlam show. And to achieve the same, WWE will need to book a surprise or five.

Here are 5 interesting things that could happen on the show that would make it quite the event. Let me know your thoughts and views about the same, in the comments section below...

Which of these surprises would you potentially like to see take place?

#5 Braun Strowman defeats AJ Styles to become the new US Champion

Do you have strength in numbers if I’m bigger than all three of you?!? Consider your challenge accepted and your reign as US Champion coming to a close!!!! #Raw #MonsterChamp https://t.co/ADPjCJczR8 — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) August 13, 2019

How do you leave someone like Braun Strowman off your SummerSlam card? While this question will probably never be answered and maybe cannot even be answered logically, let's hope that WWE remedies this by pushing the Monster Among Men all the way to the top. Strowman will be taking on AJ Styles for the United States Championship on RAW, and this is his chance to return to the conversation once again.

AJ Styles is someone who can take the Monster Among Men to the limit and also sell in such a manner that he makes Strowman seem dominant once again. Styles vs. Strowman is also a fresh feud and it will mean that the program could stretch all the way to Survivor Series, with other members of The OC getting involved in the fracas as well. Maybe so can Finn Balor when he returns to the ring after his hiatus.

Would you like to see this title change? Sound off down below...

