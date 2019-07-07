×
WWE RAW: 5 Surprises that could happen this week: Bray Wyatt returns, Sting's challenge

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
1.01K   //    07 Jul 2019, 11:28 IST

This could be one of the most exciting RAW episodes
This could be one of the most exciting RAW episodes

This is one of the most exciting periods to be a WWE fan because Paul Heyman is in charge of Monday nights. While RAW hasn't been the most exciting show in recent times, it could all change under the guidance of Heyman.

Paul Heyman's inclusion in the mix can make the product edgy and interesting, something that has been missing in recent times. Last week was an indication that WWE may no longer have the same family-friendly approach that's been bogging it down, in recent weeks.

What are 5 surprises that we could potentially see unfold on this week's episode of WWE RAW? Let us know the same in the comments section.

If you can suggest some surprises of your own, feel free to voice them below.

#5 Ricochet finds new allies

So, we know that The Club is reunited and we also know that they have got Ricochet's US Championship in their sights. Now the question is who Ricochet will team up with, to even the odds when the trio comes for his prized possession. We all know that Ricochet can do some wonderful things in the ring, but even he cannot take out three men, all on his own.

I suppose that The Street Profits would be ideal for such a role because they are doing nothing else on RAW as I type this. Yes, they have unfinished business in NXT, but the only reason they may have been called up is to face off against The Club. It's a red-hot storyline and it will get them over on RAW, almost at once.

All 3 of the men involved- Ricochet, Ford, and Dawkins can fly. They could make a very entertaining unit if WWE gives them the chance to shine.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw Bullet Club Street Profits Sting Bray Wyatt
