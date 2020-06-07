WWE RAW: 5 Surprises that could happen- Randy Orton destroys returning legend, Interesting title change

Could a special guest referee for the McIntyre vs. Lashley match be declared on RAW?

Could a brand new team enter the current RAW Tag Team Championship picture too?

The greatest wrestling match ever also needs a big build-up

This week's episode of RAW could be loaded with surprises and moments that get us in the mood to tune in and catch Backlash airing live next weekend. RAW has been hit-and-miss in the past and when you're advertising the 'greatest wrestling match ever', the shows leading up to the contest need to live up to the hype.

But the question remains- what can WWE potentially do to get us all excited for the upcoming pay-per-view on RAW this week? Well, Vince McMahon and his team of creative geniuses led by Paul Heyman could put on a show for the ages with the following surprises, in my opinion.

Be sure to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts in the comments section below. I would love to see the following surprises on this week's episode of RAW.

#5 Randy Orton destroys Christian upon his return to RAW

CHRISTIAN IS COMING NEXT WEEK ON RAW? Give my mans one more match pic.twitter.com/75yLFUGkum — . (@wwebankschick) June 3, 2020

So Christian is returning to RAW this week for the 'Peep Show' with Edge and this is guaranteed to be a critical angle as WWE builds to the greatest wrestling match ever. One thing that we know for sure is that Christian is still beloved by a majority of the fans who tune in every week to watch RAW. What this means is that the best device to build heel heat for Christian would be to have him get beaten up by Randy Orton, preferably with a steel chair maybe to open RAW.

WWE have announced that Edge will be on "The Peep Show" with Christian on Mondays RAW



La wwe a annoncé que EDGE sera sur "the Peep show" avec CHRISTIAN les lundis à raw pic.twitter.com/2UTmf1FTcE — FERNANDEZ🤩🤩🤩 MARIE JOSÉ 🤩🤩🤩 FRENCH (@mariejosedu42) June 5, 2020

For the rest of the episode, Edge could start losing his temper and this could lead to their clash at Backlash with a semblance of actual, legitimate heat. It could be a thread that runs across the span of RAW, keeping viewers engaged from the start to the finish of the show.

