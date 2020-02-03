WWE RAW: 5 Surprises that could happen- Randy Orton destroys yet another victim, New ally for Kevin Owens

Randy Orton could end up destroying one more WWE Superstar

So, The Royal Rumble is a thing of the past, and as we head towards WrestleMania, a lot of developments have happened. New players like Edge have been introduced onto the chessboard while others like AJ Styles are no longer a part of the overall mix.

Last week's episode of RAW was very solid and WWE would want to carry the momentum on, with another solid show. So, I wouldn't be surprised if any of the 5 surprises that I have outlined happened on RAW.

Be sure to leave a comment and let me know if you'd like for one of these surprises to take place. And if you're feeling like a booker yourself, throw a few surprises my way too.

Without further ado, I present 5 surprises that could take place on WWE RAW.

#5 Randy Orton destroys yet another Superstar

Last week, it seemed for a minute that Randy Orton and Edge would bring back their classic alliance before the Viper showed his true colors and went heel again. While all of us were shocked as we watched the action unfold on our television screens, I'm pretty certain that not only was this the beginning of a brand new feud, but also a very interesting plan in WWE. The plan may have been to elevate as many babyfaces as possible with Randy Orton working as a heel.

For instance, someone like Ricochet may benefit immensely from working with Randy Orton, claiming that Edge was his childhood hero and he wants revenge and retribution for Orton's actions. Even a veteran like Rey Mysterio who's known Edge for a really long time could seek revenge and payback against Randy Orton in a big way.

Let's just say that we may see Orton attacking yet another hapless victim!

