WWE RAW: 5 Surprises that could happen- Shield reunites for a night with a new member?

How can WWE bounce back in the ratings once again?

Believe it or not, after the implementation of what is known as the Wild Card Rule, there was an increase in terms of viewership. What this essentially goes on to prove is that a surprise, pleasant or not, can keep the audience engaged.

This is a critical week for WWE as it is the go-home show before Money In The Bank. And therefore, WWE will want to keep the momentum up by booking a few more memorable surprises.

Let me try and guess a few of them in this article while you do so in the comments section below. Also weigh in on the surprises I've mentioned and additionally, let me know what you think about them.

Here is a list of 5 potential surprises that could take WWE by storm this week.

#5 Robert Roode takes on Gable

So, we know two of the four SmackDown Live Superstars who are coming to RAW this week as a part of the Wild Card Rule- Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair. The issue with the Superstar Shake-Up is that a lot of SmackDown Live superstars are not getting any screen time on the blue brand because of the fact that SmackDown Live is only 2 hours long. What this means essentially is that Superstars like Chad Gable need to come to RAW for screen time.

Now, we all know that Bobby Roode is Robert Roode again. He is the closest thing to being a heel once again since his NXT run. What he has not enjoyed is a decisive victory which would have launched him to the very top of the mountain.

I think Gable and Roode should face off in a match that proves that Roode has become a heel. He should score a decisive victory.

