WWE RAW: 5 Surprises that could happen this week- Heel turn, interesting title change?

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 17 Nov 2019, 09:23 IST SHARE

Seth Rollins puts up his Survivor Series slot against Andrade

The hype for Survivor Series is very real and we are only days from the big event this year. Of course, the event is in Rosemont, Illinois and the question of whether CM Punk will show up or not is on everyone's mind at this point.

Even if he does not, there's a stacked event in store for us with members of RAW, SmackDown and NXT vying for glory. But could a few surprises happen that shake up the whole Survivor Series card and change the product significantly for the fans?

Anyone who's a fan of the beautiful form of art known as sports entertainment certainly loves surprises. I will list a few of them in this article, and you can tell me whether or not you want to see them take place.

Also, be sure to rate your favorite matches from SmackDown right here.

#5 Randy Orton turns heel again

#RAW JUST GIVE ME RANDY ORTON VS RICOCHET ALREADY 😏 pic.twitter.com/rfYZ9f5lU5 — MAGALI REZA (@MagaliReza) November 12, 2019

Last week, it seemed like Randy Orton had finally become a babyface. And then before he left the ringside area, he informed us that he does what he wants and he does so when he wants to do it. Who could possibly disagree with a legend like 'The Viper'?

And maybe, this week he does something that makes his teammates suspect that he's not quite the team player that they assumed that he was. I mean Randy Orton could always become a babyface but in 2019, his slow and methodical style may not necessarily get over to the extent that Ricochet's style will.

WWE strives on telling stories that have drama at the core and the question of whether Randy Orton can be trusted or not is a story of this nature. I am quite intrigued to see how this one potentially plays out!

