WWE RAW- 5 Surprises that could happen- Triple Champion crowned, Big heel turn?

Riju Dasgupta // 25 Aug 2019, 09:39 IST

Rollins and Strowman became RAW Tag Team Champions last week

RAW has been on the mend lately with good shows. Even though there was a dip in terms of viewership last week, the numbers seem to be on the rise and this has come through a mix of good wrestling and genuine entertainment.

I'd argue that the latter is more important to draw an audience to the product than anything else. While good matches are important, most of us became fans of sports entertainment because of the thrilling moments WWE has presented to us over the years in terms of storylines, have we not?

#5 Yet another star enters the 24/7 Championship picture

Even for me, as a wrestling journalist, it's becoming increasingly difficult to keep track of who is the 24/7 Champion at any given point of time because so many title changes are happening off the show, but one thing is for sure. The segments are entertaining and like it or not, a lot of Superstars are getting elevated as a result of this title.

Now, when you have someone as talented as EC3 in your ranks and he doesn't get a chance to be on TV, it may be time to bring him into the 24/7 Championship picture. Even though some may argue that he deserves much better, something is definitely better than nothing in his case at least. Plus EC3 can make almost everything work, is what I think!

Imagine the pop if he pins Elias this week!

