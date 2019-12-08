WWE RAW: 5 Surprises that could happen - Unlikely tag team formed, Unexpected new Champion crowned

Things are getting really interesting on the way to TLC

There is only one episode of WWE RAW before TLC comes around and the funny part is that no matches have been announced from WWE RAW yet. And this could be because all of the missing components could potentially come together on this week's big show.

With that in mind, this could certainly be a very interesting episode of WWE RAW, in my opinion. Everyone will be tuned in to the show to see what could potentially happen and this could lead to some exciting surprises.

WWE TLC 2019 will be the last pay-per-view of the year and a lot could happen to hype up the grand event.

#5 Kevin Owens agrees to team up with Seth Rollins, to take on the AoP

So Seth Rollins has a chance to go heel at TLC and I'm guessing that will be the big news coming out of the pay-per-view event. Because Kevin Owens cannot take on The AoP alone, I'm guessing that he will have to enlist the help of Seth Rollins to help even the odds.

I'm guessing that if this is the route that WWE decides to go down, we may even see Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens team up in a teaser of the action that could ensue at TLC. Maybe the two of them are successful on this week's show, making us think that they can coexist at the pay-per-view too.

Do you guys think that Seth Rollins as a heel is the way to go now or do you think that WWE needs him as a babyface?

