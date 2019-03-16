×
WWE RAW: 5 Surprises to expect on next week's show- Angle's final opponent revealed?

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
2.46K   //    16 Mar 2019, 09:10 IST

RAW next week could shape up to be a winner
RAW next week could shape up to be a winner

We're slowly but firmly on the road to WrestleMania 35. Things are finally falling into place for the show of shows, and the pieces are all finally adding up. I think that next week's show could be critical in setting the stage for WrestleMania 35. This is because several important angles could play out on screen with serious 'Mania implications.

In this article, I will suggest a few surprises that could potentially take place on this mega show. As always let me know your thoughts and opinions in the comments. Feel free to suggest a few surprises of your own.

Mind you that the show will emanate from Chicago and therefore, the crowd will be quite raucous indeed. Therefore, there's no better city to pull a surprise or two in.

I can foresee one or more of these things happening during the show for sure...

#5 Cena returns to answer Kurt Angle's challenge

All of us know not to take John Cena's Instagram account seriously, but this post could certainly be different. This week, Kurt Angle said that he would wrestle the final match of his career at WrestleMania 35, against an opponent who's yet to be announced. Shortly after this post went up, leading to speculation that it could be an Angle vs. Cena match.

John Cena is a very different person from the rookie who started his career against a veteran named Kurt Angle. He's perhaps the biggest star in the industry at the moment and is also legitimately, a big star in Hollywood. Also, Cena was handpicked to induct Kurt Angle into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Any match between these two men is a big deal. Heck, John Cena's return to action in itself, is a big deal.

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
