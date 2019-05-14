WWE RAW: 4 Surprising appearances/returns we can witness tonight (13th May 2019)

Vatsal Rathod
14 May 2019

Will it be Toni Time?

With just one week left for the 2019 Money in the Bank PPV, WWE will have one last stop before the show at London, England for the go-home RAW for MITB. As we have seen in the past, whenever WWE goes to the United Kingdom for their shows, they always have something special planned to treat their fans over there as well as the ones watching it on their TV screens all around the world.

WWE has already announced a few segments and matches for tonight including a double contract signing for Becky 2 Belts with Charlotte and Lacey Evans. The other advertised matches are The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman facing Drew McIntyre, Ricochet facing Baron Corbin, and the RAW competitors for the women's MITB ladder match in a fatal-4-way.

Also, The Big Dog Roman Reigns will return to RAW once again with the newly introduced "Wild Card" rule in effect to appear on the most must-see show on WWE, Miz TV. It'll be interesting to see how does Shane McMahon and Elias get involved in this segment and try to gain an upper hand on their opponents this Sunday.

With so much already being announced, what extra can WWE do to make the night memorable and hype everyone for the shows to come? With WWE already establishing the NXT UK brand, can we see some superstars appearing on RAW tonight from there?

In this article, let's take a look at the 4 surprising appearances/returns we can witness tonight on RAW. Feel free to share your thoughts, views, and opinions about tonight's RAW in the comments section below.

#4 Pete Dunne

The Bruiserweight!

Pete Dunne, The Bruiserweight, is one of the biggest superstars of the NXT UK brand. Having been the United Kingdom Champion for a massive 685 days, he has proved his worth down on the yellow brand.

With RAW coming to the UK this week, it would be amazing to see Pete Dunne appear on RAW tonight and go face-to-face with a top superstar on the red brand. One of the dream matches on my list is Pete going up against The Beast, Brock Lesnar.

With Lesnar scheduled for the upcoming Saudi Arabia event, can we see Pete laying down a challenge? That would be an amazing way to boost the ratings as this segment would go viral in the blink of an eye.

