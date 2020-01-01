WWE RAW: 5 Surprising things that could happen when Brock Lesnar shows up next week

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 01, 2020

Next week's RAW could prove to be a phenomenal show

Happy new year to all our beloved readers. I hope that you have a healthy, happy, and sports entertainment-filled 2020, and beyond.

The new year for WWE's flagship brand- RAW, will begin with the arrival of The Beast Incarnate, whose Royal Rumble opponent will likely be determined on next week's explosive episode. What we know for sure is that every time Brock Lesnar appears on our TV screens, something crazy's bound to happen.

So, here are 5 things that could happen when Brock Lesnar shows up next week, ladies and gentlemen. Do chime in with your comments and let me know if you think that I'm off the mark, and instead, let me know what you believe will happen next week.

It's time to begin my first article in the brand new decade.

#5 Aleister Black comes out to face Brock Lesnar

Usually, whenever a Superstar is to ascend a level or two, what WWE does is to have him/her win a whole series of matches. There is no doubt at all that WWE is very high on Aleister Black because he came out on top against Buddy Murphy for the second time in a row on this week's episode of RAW. If you cast your mind back to mid-December, he was also the winner of the huge match at WWE TLC.

Aleister Black is a much smaller opponent as compared to Brock Lesnar, and I have a feeling that the two men could actually have a pretty competitive feud. Black is all about the striking and coming from the MMA world, Lesnar could use this fact and ensure that their match has MMA elements.

Just imagine Paul Heyman cutting a promo on WWE RAW next week, when suddenly the lights go out and Aleister Black's music hits!

