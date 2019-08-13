WWE Raw: 5 Talking Points from the show (12th August 2019)

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 283 // 13 Aug 2019, 19:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman

SummerSlam was a great pay-per-view filled with memorable moments and WWE has managed to follow it up with a great episode of Raw. This week, we saw some great action and a return that mixes things up nicely in the Women's division.

The show started with the announcement of the return of King of the Ring tournament after four years on Raw. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross retained their Women's Tag Team titles against the Kabuki Warriors. Sasha Banks made a surprising return and beat the hell out of both Natalya and the current Raw Women's Champion, Becky Lynch.

Paul Heyman then confirmed that there will be no rematch for Brock Lesnar after he lost his Universal Championship to Seth Rollins on SummerSlam. Elias became a 3-time WWE 24/7 Champion, while the match between Drew McIntyre and Cedric Alexander stole the show. The main event, Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles quite expectedly resulted in a DQ finish, with Ricochet and Braun Strowman coming to the rescue of the Architect against the OC.

In this piece, we are going to take a look at the five talking points from the show:

#5 The 24/7 Championship segments are gold

R-Truth and Carmella

Since its inception, the 24/7 Championship segments have had a brilliant impact on the ratings of the show due to its unpredictability. This week, we saw the championship change hands three times. First, the Revival became co-champions before R-Truth managed to win it again. Lastly, Elias came out of nowhere to pin R-Truth and win the title for the 3rd time.

The thing that one loves about these segments is that they are short and filled with humor, and while some fans might say that this doesn't count as professional wrestling, it does provide some comic relief in a three-hour-long show.

1 / 3 NEXT