WWE RAW: 5 Theories why Buddy Murphy joined forces with Seth Rollins & The AoP

One of the biggest twists from RAW in recent times

When a fistfight was announced between Seth Rollins and The AoP against Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe, a lot of us were interested to see how it would eventually play out. And it was a lot more interesting than advertised, with Kevin Owens performing an incredible move, during the course of the main event segment.

But even that was overshadowed by the fact that Buddy Murphy, who was sitting at ringside during the whole ordeal, came in and joined forces with Rollins. He would embrace the leader of the faction and celebrate with his buddies at the end of the show, leaving the world absolutely stunned.

So, why was the decision made to book Buddy Murphy like this? I will try and answer the question with 5 points and I invite you to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts and your views.

Do you think that this new Buddy Murphy has the potential to be a top star?

#5 No gimmick unlike someone like Aleister Black

Why do you think Aleister Black won three matches in a row against a superstar like Buddy Murphy? It is because, as explosive as Murphy is in the ring, he did not have a character on RAW except for the fact that he's a very good wrestler. WWE is built on characters and to be fair, Murphy was just another guy until the recent events.

But now, one can go so far as to say that he's actually ascended a rung above Aleister Black, having joined the hottest heel faction on RAW at this moment. The AoP too returned from obscurity to become the most dominant tag team on RAW, even more so than the current Champions.

Murphy was always a promising star, but now he has been positioned to become the next big thing.

