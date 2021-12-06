WWE RAW - 5 things that could happen when Edge appears on Miz TV

Last week on WWE RAW we saw the "Rated R Superstar" make his triumphant return for the first time since Crown Jewel. Edge defeated Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell at the event, bringing the curtain down on their feud.

Edge had been appearing on SmackDown for his feud with Seth Rollins, but he is considered a "free agent," meaning he is free to appear on any show. At the Survivor Series pay-per-view last Sunday, WWE announced Edge would be returning to RAW the following night.

He did so, and set out his stall in the middle of the ring saying that there were many WWE Superstars that he could face. He listed a bunch of names including AJ Styles and Big E. In a surprise twist, The Miz, with Maryse, made his return after an absence to appear on Dancing with the Stars.

The pair had a back-and-forth, with The Miz saying he has surpassed Edge in terms of his career. The WWE Hall of Famer responded by saying that The Miz only uses the WWE as a stepping stone for his notoriety to appear on other entertainment shows.

In the end, Edge challenged The Miz to a fight right there and then. The Miz took off some of his attire to prepare for the fight, but responded with a resounding "no!" Instead, it has now been advertised that Edge will appear on Miz TV in this week's RAW.

That being said, let's take a look at five things that could happen when Edge appears on Miz TV.

#5 Miz TV could set up the main-event for WWE RAW

It has been 10 months since Edge last had a match on WWE RAW. He faced Randy Orton inside the ThunderDome, main-eventing the February 1 episode of the show.

Miz TV could open up the show live from Memphis, TN and ultimately set-up a blockbuster main-event between two of the greats. The pair have collided at WWE RAW once before, back in January 2011 with the "Rated R Superstar" picking up victory that night.

They could mix it up in the ring once again. Especially during a period where interest in the company may be down due to the upcoming holiday season, it could certainly draw plenty of eyeballs.

As Edge said last week, his wrestling window is very small. Why not grab the opportunity and fight as many people as he can, when he can, before he hangs up his boots for good by facing The Miz on WWE RAW.

