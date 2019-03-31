WWE Raw: 5 things that may happen on the WrestleMania 35 go-home show

Sanchit Grover FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 461 // 31 Mar 2019, 04:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What might happen this Monday night on Raw

The final pitstop before WrestleMania 35 comes this Monday night as we'll be treated with one last episode of Raw before the 'Grandest Stage Of Them All' WrestleMania 35. The WWE Universe is remarkably exhilarated for the Showcase of the Immortals owing to its eye-catching match card and potential to be remembered as one of the greatest Manias of all-time!

The WrestleMania go-home Raw is often the place where we get a hint as to what is in store for the PPV. Raw has been WWE's prime show for a long time now and it's where the legendary feuds are built-up in order to mesmerize the WWE enthusiasts present in every corner of the world.

The Road to WrestleMania is about to reach its final destination before the extravaganza of WrestleMania surfaces as the WWE Universe awaits for the Show of Shows. Here we present some startling things that may happen on the WrestleMania go-home episode of Raw:

#5 Lack of coordination costs the WrestleMania headliners their match against The Riot Squad

Will we see these three women on the same page as they face Riott squad on Raw?

The WWE Universe is set to witness history as for the very first time 3 women are going to headline the Showcase of the Immortals. Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will have their names written in bold letters on the walls of Mania as the 3 supreme athletes have been extremely instrumental in the rise of Women's division.

The trio is scheduled to headline Mania as they look to put down one another in order to reign supreme and walk out of the PPV as the Raw Women's Champion. But first, they have a stumbling block in their way in the name of Riott Squad. The WrestleMania headliners are booked to face Ruby Riott and company in a 3-on-3 tag team match on the final Raw before the grandest stage of them all surfaces.

Having Flair, Becky and Ronda on the same side is quite a rare sight but thanks to WWE Creative that we'll get to witness it on the upcoming episode of Raw. While the 3 are immensely talented women, the amount of ego on their team will somehow trouble them in their matchup with Riott Squad.

A brawl seems likely somewhere in this match and with WrestleMania just days away, this would be a sort of perfect way to end the night.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement