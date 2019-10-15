WWE RAW: 5 things WWE got just right on this week’s episode (Oct 14, 2019)

This week's episode provided a lot of content for the WWE Universe

The second night of the WWE draft opened up to a huge match between two of the biggest faces of WWE’s women’s division. The result allowed RAW to make their first pick, and they wasted little time in opting for their Universal Champion.

As the night progressed, we saw the RAW Tag Team Championships changing hands, while many forgotten mid-carders got a chance to perform in front of the cameras once again.

Tyson Fury also made a return to the Red brand and may have provided the final blow to his rivalry with Braun Strowman which will unfold at Crown Jewel at the end of this month.

The show closed out a great episode of The Firefly Fun House which now opens up a huge match for the Crown Jewel event between Seth Rollins and The Fiend.

In this article, we will review all the things that the company got right on this week’s RAW and how it can benefit the Superstars in the weeks to come.

#1 Gave Tyson Fury some more screen time

Jerry “The King” Lawler is slowly becoming a constant in the ring, as he once again made his way out to the middle this week on RAW, this time to officiate the contract signing between Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury.

Even though Braun Strowman now belongs to the SmackDown locker room, he still has some unfinished business that he addressed in the Red brand’s ring. The contract signing with Tyson Fury for their marquee match at Crown Jewel was just an excuse to once again have the two men in the ring to build up their feud.

Fury made it clear that he is comfortable with competing inside any ring and the WWE ring is no exception. He then crushed his pen before walking off to close out a decent segment.

By booking another segment like this, the company gave Fury some more time to get comfortable in the WWE ring and also with the WWE Universe.

The segment also allowed the people who are still unfamiliar with Fury to get to know him better and the threat he poses to the Monster Among Men.

