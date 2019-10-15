WWE RAW: 5 Things WWE secretly told us through the Firefly Fun House

RIP Ramblin' Rabbit!

The longest-running weekly episodic show in history, Monday Night RAW, came live to us from the Pepsi Center in Denver yesterday as WWE hosted the second night of the 2019 Draft. Throughout the night, both RAW and SmackDown "War Rooms" took turns choosing the Superstars they wanted to become a part of their respective roster.

In a night that was build around the draft rounds, there was another sub-story running from the beginning of the show. In the opening hour of RAW, the Universal Champion Seth Rollins was interviewed backstage about the attacks from The Fiend, to which the BeastSlayer replied with the words "I've been trying to move forward with my life, and The Fiend has just been picking his spots. That ends tonight, because tonight, I'm going Fiend hunting."

Later, it was announced that Rollins will defend his Universal Title against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at the upcoming Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

The night ended with what was one of the most different episodes of Firefly Fun House. It saw Rollins invade it and literally burn it down. But as always, there was a lot more that was secretly conveyed to us by the genius mind of Bray Wyatt during the short segment. So let's dive right into it and try to uncover the hidden secrets.

#5 The Fiend never forgets

One of the biggest talking points coming out of the first night of the draft was Bray Wyatt being moved to SmackDown. The entire WWE Universe was confused with the storyline, as even after being on a different roster, The Fiend attacked Rollins during the opening match on SmackDown.

Now the question remains - what does the sinister creature have in mind? Turns out, Bray Wyatt gave us a short and simple answer to that during the Firefly Fun House segment, tonight as he mentioned that The Fiend never forgets.

Rollins' actions inside Hell in a Cell were not something that The Fiend has forgotten and it would be interesting to see how the Universal Champion will survive his second war with this alter ego of Bray Wyatt at Crown Jewel.

