WWE RAW - 5 Ways to rebound after the record low ratings- Major heel turn, Massive returns 

Last week's episode of WWE RAW only secured 1.52 million viewers, which is a record low, and it seems from existing reports that those backstage have finally 'got the message'.

This was the all-time record low number for RAW. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) December 15, 2020

The same report describes the numbers as a 'wake up call', and another one from WrestleVotes has stated that reactionary changes could be made to the WWE RAW brand as a result of the dip in viewership numbers.

Talking a source just now who said the record low RAW rating news isn’t “sitting well” with those in power. To a point where they expect some reactionary decisions to be made. Time will tell. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 16, 2020

So, with that said, here are five surprises that we could potentially see unfold on WWE RAW. Be sure to let us know if you think they could happen, and indeed, if you'd even like to see them happen.

What do you think the issue with the WWE RAW brand is currently?

#5 Keith Lee goes heel on WWE RAW, starts a feud with Drew McIntyre

Keith Lee's current gimmick on WWE RAW, where he tosses a coin into the air and then throws a catchphrase into the universe, is ineffective, almost insulting, and just waters down his character to no end.

The best way to salvage his character may be to turn him heel and turn on Drew McIntyre. Even if Lee comes out on the losing end of the feud, it would be a major step up for him and could set him up for the big WrestleMania 37 match against Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre, as is being discussed. The current version of Keith Lee is just not happening by any stretch of the imagination.

While this idea seems a bit too ambitious, it could certainly happen on the WWE RAW brand if the need of the hour is 'drastic changes'. Could Keith Lee join The Hurt Business as their muscle (shoutout to SK Wrestling editor Alan John for the suggestion)?