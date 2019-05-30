WWE RAW: 5 Ways the Seth Rollins – Becky Lynch romance could be used in storylines

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are truly a power couple

He is the WWE Universal Champion and the top male babyface of the company. She is the RAW Women's Champion and the top female babyface in the company.

And the best part is that Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are very much in love with one another, a true power couple. Because we know that WWE has used several real-life relationships to book their angles in the past, let me suggest 5 ways they could do so again.

Please leave a comment below and let me know if you think any of these ideas could potentially happen. I'd love to hear your thoughts, views, and opinions on the same.

One must keep in mind that WWE posted about the couple's relationship on their own social media, thereby confirming that they are indeed, sports entertainment's favorite couple.

#5 Live engagement

Well we have a #WrestleMania engagement. Cena just proposed to Nikki. pic.twitter.com/E4F8jZvV5V — Trey Downey (@TDExperience) April 3, 2017

I know that the John Cena and the Nikki Bella engagement did not really pan out in a 'happily ever after' fairytale ending, but truth be told, it was one of the most discussed moments from WrestleMania that year. Because we know that both Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch love the ring more than any other place in the world, could we see another engagement take place down the line?

I know that the John Cena and Nikki Bella segment got the company more mainstream buzz than anything they've done in the current era. Just conduct a search on Twitter for 'John Cena and Nikki Bella engagement' and see the sheer number of major mainstream publications, who wouldn't report about sports entertainment otherwise, all speak about the monumental moment.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch may not get as many eyeballs, but wrestling fans love them. They may actually cheer their engagement a lot more than they did the Cena-Bella one! Plus, Becky Lynch loves runs so she'd love the irony of getting a ring inside the ring!

