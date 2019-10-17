WWE RAW: 5 WrestleMania-worthy feuds we could see after the 2019 draft

Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax is yet to happen

With the 2019 WWE draft now over, fans can expect to see the likes of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles and Seth Rollins in the top storylines on RAW for the foreseeable future.

Right now, WWE’s main focus is on the upcoming Crown Jewel and Survivor Series events, with Rollins vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Team Hulk Hogan vs. Team Ric Flair among the high-profile storylines that will feature on Monday nights over the next two weeks.

Once everybody has settled into their new roles on the RAW roster, it will be interesting to see which Superstars begin to appear prominently on the Red brand and who ends up getting lost in the shuffle.

After all, with less than six months to go until WrestleMania 36, there are plenty of ‘Mania-worthy storylines that fans are waiting to see on RAW. It is just a question of whether WWE books the rivalries as soon as possible or whether they hold off until next year’s “Showcase of the Immortals”.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five major feuds that we could realistically see on RAW over the next six months.

#5 Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

One of the most surprising moments in recent WrestleMania history came in 2018 when Charlotte Flair made Asuka tap out to a one-armed Figure Eight at WrestleMania 34, ending the Japanese Superstar’s 914-day undefeated streak.

Later in the year, Asuka defeated Flair and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat TLC match at the TLC pay-per-view to finally win the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, three months later, “The Queen” regained the title when she defeated her long-term rival in an impromptu match on SmackDown before WrestleMania 35.

Looking at the women’s division after the 2019 draft, Flair has faced almost everybody there is to face on the RAW roster, which means she is likely to be involved in feuds with former rivals in the coming months.

The Lynch vs. Flair story will almost certainly continue after both women were selected by RAW in the draft, but there is a lot more unfinished business between Flair and Asuka right now, especially after the 10-time Women’s Champion essentially robbed “The Empress of Tomorrow” of a match at WrestleMania 35.

The next chapter in the Flair vs. Asuka story may not be written at WrestleMania 36, but this is certainly a ‘Mania-worthy rivalry.

