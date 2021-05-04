6 WWE Superstars Eva Marie should manage when she returns to RAW

There were rumors a few months ago that Eva Marie was backstage in WWE to film some promos. She was first present mid-December 2020 and was reportedly also there during RAW Legends Night as well.

It was only on the 3rd May episode of RAW that Eva Marie's official WWE return was confirmed. It's been nearly five years since Marie was in WWE.

The last time we saw her, she was a part of the new SmackDown 2016 roster - one that comprised of a few women only.

Despite this, Eva Marie began to thrive. In hindsight, it was no surprise since SmackDown 2016 was arguably the best product that WWE produced over the past decade.

Unfortunately, a Wellness Violation and subsequent suspension spelled the end of her run and she left the following year after months of absence. She has been a busy woman, but the timing was right.

Eva Marie managed to garner a lot of heat in her first run, especially in NXT. Things are different now and she could be returning as a manager/valent to a superstar.

Here are five superstars Eva Marie could manage upon her return to RAW:

#6. & 5. AJ Styles & Omos - The perfect team for Eva Marie?

The RAW Tag Team Champions

AJ Styles and Omos have been an incredible duo and look even better with the RAW Tag Team Championships. The big surprise has been Omos, who only had two matches and has already delivered.

The dynamic between the two is interesting, and they're always entertaining to watch despite getting less TV time post-WrestleMania. That's about to change, and Eva Marie could be a big part of it. If Marie managed AJ Styles and Omos, they could have a lengthy run with the RAW Tag Team Championship.

It would make a lot of sense and help elevate all three superstars.

