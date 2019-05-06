WWE RAW (6th May 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of Monday Night RAW

What does the Big Dog have in mind for his surprise return to RAW?

There is a guest from SmackDown Live kicking off RAW this week!

The Big Dog, Roman Reigns, took to Twitter on Saturday to say that he will be making an appearance on RAW to settle 'some business' on the Red Brand.

I’m back on #SDLive, but I still have some business on #Raw.

I’ll see y’all Monday. #ProtectTheYard — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 4, 2019

The management quickly jumped into action and said that he won't be making the appearance on RAW and will remain on SmackDown Live.

WWE officials have learned of Roman Reigns' desire to appear on Monday Night Raw, but as of now, and due to his obligations as a Smackdown Live Superstar, he will not be appearing on Monday Night Raw. https://t.co/4P0RNPmZB1 — WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2019

But The Big Dog was not ready to take no for an answer and shot back at the management by saying that he will indeed appear on RAW. Ever since delivering a Superman punch on Vince McMahon, Reigns has been involved in a feud with the hierarchy and is set to face Elias at Money In The Bank.

What does the Big Dog have in store for the WWE Universe? Or will he be punished for his latest act of defiance?

Last week it was announced that Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin will be representing the Red Brand in the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

In the tag-team match that followed after the announcement, we saw the emergence of a new alliance between Strowman and Ricochet and the bond between the Scottish Psychopath and the Lone Wolf getting strained.

But all this will not matter when it comes to the match for the MITB briefcase as it will be the cliched 'Every Man for himself' situation. What does tonight's episode have in store for the four competitors?

Seth Rollins would have been surprised to see a brashy, cocky and ruthless AJ Styles last week for the contract signing. Even the WWE Universe were taken aback by the change in attitude of the Phenomenal One. Styles surely made a statement last week when he drove the Universal Champion through the table with a thunderous Phenomenal Forearm.

The Phenomenal One is surely in the driver's seat at the moment and could already be playing mind games with the Beastslayer.

Will there be a shift in momentum this week or will it be more of the same?

WWE Raw Live location, date and start time

Venue: U.S. Bank Arena, Cincinnati, OH

Day and Date: Monday, May 6th, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE Raw

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE Raw in India

WWE Raw can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 7th May.

Catch all the Live Updates from the 6th May 2019 edition of Monday Night RAW.